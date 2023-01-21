Former two-time Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus signed a multi-fight promotional contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Over the course of his MMA career Daniel Straus (26-10) of Cincinnati, Ohio holds victories against Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, Pat Curran, Jason Dent, among others. The 38-year-old was last in action in October 2021 when he was stopped by Keith Richardson in the second round. Before that he dropped a unanimous decision against Derek Campos in the opening round of Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix in September 2019.

“I’m all about excitement in my fights and that’s what BKFC has brought to the combat sports world in the last four years,” Straus said. “Dave [David Feldman] and his Team have built the fastest growing combat sports promotion in the world and I’m grateful for this opportunity. I can’t wait for my first bare-knuckle fight.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Daniel Straus to BKFC,” said BKFC President David Feldman. “Daniel’s had a wealth of success in Bellator and we believe his skill set will translate very well in bare knuckle. Our featherweight division is very deep and rapidly growing and we have a number of great matchups for Daniel.”

“This is our first big signing announcement of the new year but we’ve got much more to come in the near future.”

More information on Straus’ BKFC debut is expected to be announced shortly.