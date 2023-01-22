Brandon Moreno dethroned Deiveson Figueiredo and reclaimed the belt when the pair squared off in their fourth bout co-headlining UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The Mexican fighter, who entered the Octagon holding the interim title, took the victory over his old rival from Brazil via TKO.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended after Round 3. The fight was stopped by the doctor due to injury sustained by the defending champion, who couldn’t see from his right eye.

La conección legal de Brandon Moreno que causo el daño? #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/8ZgsC42ZN8 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 22, 2023

The pair first fought to a majority draw back in December 2020, and then each fighter took a victory over another. With the win by TKO in their fourth fight, Brandon Moreno improved to 21-6-2 and became a two-time UFC flyweight champion. Deiveson Figueiredo dropped to 21-3-1 and lost the title.

IT'S ALL OVER! The doctor has called a stop between rounds due to a Figueiredo eye injury



Brandon leaves #UFC283 with a TKO victory and the title! pic.twitter.com/cFiHnPx5Hg — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

