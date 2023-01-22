Brunno Ferreira (10-0) made successful Octagon debut when he faced his Brazilian-fellow Gregory Rodrigues (13-5) at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. The middleweight bout ended at 4 minutes and 13 seconds into the first round after the winner of Dana White Contender Series 2022: Week 9 dropped his opponent to the canvas with big left followed by a heavy punch.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card results.