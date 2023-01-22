Search
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith: All-British middleweight clash at AO Arena in Manchester

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith squared off in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. The contest featured a native of Hove, East Sussex and son of legendary former world champion up against Liverpool’s former WBO super welterweight champion. The pair met in the scheduled for twelve rounds all-British showdown at middleweight.

The bout didn’t go the full distance. Smith came out on top taking the victory by TKO. Although Eubank Jr managed to get back on his feet after being floored in Round 4, he was immediately dominated and sent back to the canvas.

With the victory, Liam Smith improved to 33-3-1, 20 KOs and scored the fourth win in a row. Chris Eubank Jr dropped to 32-3-0, 23 KOs, which snapped his six-win streak.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

Get Eubank Jr vs Smith full fight card results.

Stream boxing live on DAZN

