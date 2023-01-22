Gabriel Bonfim submits Mounir Lazzez in 49 seconds at UFC 283

Making his official Octagon debut, Gabriel Bonfim (14-0) came out on top and improved his unbeaten record when he faced Mounir Lazzez (11-3) at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The Brazilian welterweight, who earned his promotional contract last September at Dana White’s Contender Series, claimed the victory by submission at 49 seconds into the opening round after he applied a guillotine choke forcing his opponent from Tunisia to tap.

Earlier on the night, Gabriel Bonfim’s brother, Ismael produced a spectacular flying knee KO of Terrance McKinney.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

