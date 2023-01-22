Search
UFC

Gabriel Bonfim submits Mounir Lazzez in 49 seconds at UFC 283

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Making his official Octagon debut, Gabriel Bonfim (14-0) came out on top and improved his unbeaten record when he faced Mounir Lazzez (11-3) at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The Brazilian welterweight, who earned his promotional contract last September at Dana White’s Contender Series, claimed the victory by submission at 49 seconds into the opening round after he applied a guillotine choke forcing his opponent from Tunisia to tap.

Earlier on the night, Gabriel Bonfim’s brother, Ismael produced a spectacular flying knee KO of Terrance McKinney.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097