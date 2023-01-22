Gilbert Burns (21-5) came out victorious when he faced Neil Magny (27-11) at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout ended at 4 minutes and 15 seconds into the opening round after the Brazilian MMA fighter applied an arm-triangle choke forcing his American opponent to tap.

Post-fight Burns said he was looking to face former interim 170-pound champion and two-time title challenger Colby Covington.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

