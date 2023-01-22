Search
UFC

Gilbert Burns submits Neil Magny in first round at UFC 283, calls out Colby Covington (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Gilbert Burns (21-5) came out victorious when he faced Neil Magny (27-11) at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout ended at 4 minutes and 15 seconds into the opening round after the Brazilian MMA fighter applied an arm-triangle choke forcing his American opponent to tap.

Advertisements

Post-fight Burns said he was looking to face former interim 170-pound champion and two-time title challenger Colby Covington.

Check out the video of submission below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top. A VPN service set for Spain, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097