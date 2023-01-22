Search
Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squared off in the main event of UFC 283 live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. The contest featured former UFC light heavyweight champion, representing the country-host, up against and No.7-ranked contender from the US. The pair battled it out for the vacant 205-pound title.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 50-44 in favor of Hill.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jamahal Hill improved to 12-1, 1 NC and became a new UFC light heavyweight champion. Glover Teixeira, who in 2021 became the second oldest champion in UFC history, dropped to 33-9 and announced his retirement.

Check out Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill full fight video highlights up top and below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Jamahal Hill makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Glover Teixeira.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Teixeira announces retirement.

Hill’s post-fight interview.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card results.

