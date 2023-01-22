Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squared off in the main event of UFC 283 live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. The contest featured former UFC light heavyweight champion, representing the country-host, up against and No.7-ranked contender from the US. The pair battled it out for the vacant 205-pound title.
The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 50-44 in favor of Hill.
With the victory by unanimous decision, Jamahal Hill improved to 12-1, 1 NC and became a new UFC light heavyweight champion. Glover Teixeira, who in 2021 became the second oldest champion in UFC history, dropped to 33-9 and announced his retirement.
Check out Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill full fight video highlights up top and below.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
Jamahal Hill makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes Glover Teixeira.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Round 3.
Round 4.
Round 5.
Verdict.
Teixeira announces retirement.
Hill’s post-fight interview.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.
