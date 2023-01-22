Ihor Potieria (19-3) of Ukraine came out victorious when he faced Mauricio Rua (27-14-1) at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The scheduled for three rounds light heavyweight bout ended at 4 minutes and 5 seconds into the opening round in favor of the Ukrainian mixed martial artist, who stopped his Brazilian opponent with punches. Post-fight former UFC 205-pound champion, who suffered his third defeat in a row, announced his retirement.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

