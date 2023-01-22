Ismael Bonfim (19-3) secured a spectacular win when he faced Terrance McKinney (13-5) at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The Brazilian fighter KO’d his fellow-lightweight from the United States with a big flying knee at 2 minutes and 17 seconds into the second round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

