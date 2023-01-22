Search
UFC

Jailton Almeida TKO’s Shamil Abdurakhimov in second round at UFC 283 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Jailton Almeida (18-2) scored his thirteenth straight victory and handed Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-8) his fourth defeat in a row when the pair squared off at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 56 seconds into the second round. The referee called it a day after the local fighter had his opponent pinned to the ground delivering a series of unanswered punches.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097