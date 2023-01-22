Jailton Almeida (18-2) scored his thirteenth straight victory and handed Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-8) his fourth defeat in a row when the pair squared off at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 56 seconds into the second round. The referee called it a day after the local fighter had his opponent pinned to the ground delivering a series of unanswered punches.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

