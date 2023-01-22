Thiago Moises submits Melquizael Costa in second round at UFC 283 (video)

Thiago Moises (17-6) secured his second straight victory by submission when he faced his Brazilian-fellow Melquizael Costa (19-6) at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The scheduled for three rounds lightweight bout ended at 4 minutes and 5 seconds into the second round after “face crank” followed by the tap.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

Thiago Moises gets his second straight submission W at #UFC283 ? pic.twitter.com/WSFPzwU7kY — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 22, 2023

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card results.