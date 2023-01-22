Advertisements

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill post-fight press conference follows MMA event produced live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. Expected in attendance UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

