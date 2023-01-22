UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 22.
In the five-round main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) of Brazil and No.7-ranked contender Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 NC) of the US battle it out for the vacant 205-pound title. In the five-round co-main event, reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) of Brazil and former champion, currently holding the interim belt, Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) of Mexico, square off in their trilogy fight.
Also on the PPV card, Gilbert Burns (20-5) and Neil Magny (27-10) duel at welterweight, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (23-9) goes up against Lauren Murphy (16-5) at women’s flyweight and Johnny Walker (19-7) takes on Paul Craig (16-5-1) at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill
United States
Date: Saturday, January 21
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+
Australia
Date: Sunday, January 22
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12 am AEDT / 9 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
Other countries
MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill from practically anywhere.
UFC 283 fight card
Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC light heavyweight title
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title
- Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
- Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
Preliminary card
- Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa
- Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Early prelims
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
- Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
- Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim
- Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos
- Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos