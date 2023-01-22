Search
UFC

UFC 283 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Teixeira vs Hill, main event, prelims

FIGHTMAG

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 22.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) of Brazil and No.7-ranked contender Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 NC) of the US battle it out for the vacant 205-pound title. In the five-round co-main event, reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) of Brazil and former champion, currently holding the interim belt, Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) of Mexico, square off in their trilogy fight.

Also on the PPV card, Gilbert Burns (20-5) and Neil Magny (27-10) duel at welterweight, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (23-9) goes up against Lauren Murphy (16-5) at women’s flyweight and Johnny Walker (19-7) takes on Paul Craig (16-5-1) at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

United States
Date: Saturday, January 21
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 283 PPV on ESPN+ now >>

Australia
Date: Sunday, January 22
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12 am AEDT / 9 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 283 PPV on Kayo now >>

Other countries
MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill from practically anywhere.

UFC 283 fight card

Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC light heavyweight title
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
  • Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary card

  • Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa
  • Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Early prelims

  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
  • Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim
  • Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos
  • Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097