UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 22.

In the five-round main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) of Brazil and No.7-ranked contender Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 NC) of the US battle it out for the vacant 205-pound title. In the five-round co-main event, reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) of Brazil and former champion, currently holding the interim belt, Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) of Mexico, square off in their trilogy fight.

Also on the PPV card, Gilbert Burns (20-5) and Neil Magny (27-10) duel at welterweight, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (23-9) goes up against Lauren Murphy (16-5) at women’s flyweight and Johnny Walker (19-7) takes on Paul Craig (16-5-1) at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

United States

Date: Saturday, January 21

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, January 22

Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 12 am AEDT / 9 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries

MMA fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill from practically anywhere.

UFC 283 fight card

Get UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – Figueiredo’s UFC flyweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary card

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Early prelims

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos