Daniel Marcos (14-0) improved his undefeated record when he faced Saimon Oliveira (18-5) at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, January 21. The Dana White’s Contender Series’ winner from Peru made his official Octagon debut claiming a TKO victory against the representative of the country-host with knee to the body followed by punches. The scheduled for three rounds bantamweight bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 18 seconds into the second round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

