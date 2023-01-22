Johnny Walker (20-7) secured his second win in a row when he faced Paul Craig (16-6-1) at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill live on pay-per-view from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, January 21. The scheduled for three rounds light heavyweight bout ended at 2 and 16 seconds into the opening round. The Brazilian opponent delivered a flurry of massive punches dropping his opponent from Scotland to the canvas, after the latter caught his leg yet failed to counterattack. Check out the video of stoppage below.

Johnny Walker TKO’s Paul Craig

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 22.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

