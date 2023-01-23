Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) and Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) battle it out in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 28. The contest features Montreal-based undefeated unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion defending his belts against Britain’s WBO top-ranked contender. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Beterbiev vs Yarde airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 29.

In the co-main event Azerbaijan-born undefeated Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs), fighting out of Kiev, Ukraine, defends his WBA flyweight title in a twelve-rounder against unbeaten challenger David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KOs) of Cartago, Costa Rica. Among Beterbiev vs Yarde undercard bouts, Willy Hutchinson (15-1, 11 KOs) of the UK and Emil Markic (33-3, 25 KOs) of Bosnia and Herzegovina battle it out in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight belt. Plus, a native of Kezmarok, Slovakia, Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) and Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna of La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina square off in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC International light heavyweight strap. The full lineup can be found below.

Beterbiev vs Yarde tickets

Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde tickets to witness all the action at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 28 are on sale.

Beterbiev vs Yarde tickets can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde in UK & USA

Boxing fans can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde live stream on BT Sport in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, January 28. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm GMT and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde in Australia & other countries

In Australia, Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde airs live Sunday, January 29. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9 am AEDT.

International live stream is yet to be confirmed and expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Beterbiev vs Yarde from practically anywhere.

Beterbiev vs Yarde fight card

The finalized Beterbiev vs Yarde fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles

Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweight – Dalakian’s WBA flyweight title

Willy Hutchinson vs. Emil Markic, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBC International light heavyweight title

Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti, 6 rounds, featherweight

Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces, 6 rounds, welterweight

Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy, 6 rounds, welterweight

Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Moses Itauma vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweight