Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison date set for interim title in Australia – venue & ticket information TBA

Parviz Iskenderov
Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison date set for interim title in Australia
Tim Tszyu | Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Tszyu vs Harrison for interim WBO 154-pound title

Tim Tszyu has a date for his next fight scheduled for Sunday, March 12 when he faces Tony Harrison at to be determined location in Australia. The pair squares off in a 12-round championship bout with an interim WBO super welterweight title on the line.

Undefeated Sydney-born 28-year-old, Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) was set to challenge reigning undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) on January 28 in Las Vegas. The bout has been postponed after a native of Lafayette, Louisiana broke his left hand in two places.

The Australian fighter made his successful US debut last March in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he defeated the 2012 Olympian and former world title challenger Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio by unanimous decision.

Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) is a former WBC super welterweight champion. He is also the only boxer to date to defeat Charlo. Detroit’s 32-year-old came out victorious from their first fight in December 2018 by unanimous decision. Charlo took the revenge and reclaimed the belt the following year by knockout in the eleventh round, after stopping Jorge Cota in Round 3.

The venue accommodating Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison showdown, as well as ticket information, is expected to be announced shortly. The date when the fight airs live in the United States is Saturday, March 11.

Tim Tszyu’s younger brother, Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs) is also expected to battle it out out on the night. In his previous bout last October in Newcastle, NSW the 25-year-old defeated Darkon Dryden via third-round RTD.

A full list of bouts featured on the Tszyu vs Harrison undercard is expected to be announced in due course.

Tszyu vs Harrison fight card

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBO super welterweight title
  • Nikita Tszyu vs. TBA
