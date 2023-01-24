Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers on Feb 25 in London

Undefeated five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr is back in the ring on Saturday, February 25 at The O2 in London, England. Making his UK debut, boxing hall of famer faces a retired MMA fighter and TV personality Aaron Chalmers. The pair squares off in an exhibition match.

It was initially announced on social media that Mayweather would face former Muay Thai champion Liam Harrison. The latter, however, is unable to participate due to knee injury that requires surgery.

Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), who celebrates his 46th birthday a day before the event, was last in action in November 2022 in Dubai, where he stopped Deji Olatunji in the sixth round of their scheduled for eight exhibition bout. The upcoming outing marks the sixth time a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan steps inside the squared circle after officially retiring from professional boxing following his TKO victory over former UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017.

“I was originally supposed to face a different opponent, but injuries happen and I’m glad that Aaron Chalmers could step up so that we could give the fans what they want,” Mayweather said. “The fans in the U.K. have always been great to me and supported me throughout my career, so an event like this has been a long time coming. I’m excited to add more history to the O2 Arena in London.”

Aaron Chalmers (5-2) last fought in February 2020 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Austin Clem at Bellator 240 in Dublin, Ireland. The previous June, Newcastle’s 35-year-old, who appeared in the reality shows “Geordie Shore” and “Ex on the Beach”, defeated Fred Freeman by submission in the second round.

Facing off Mayweather, Chalmers makes his boxing debut.

“I’ve been training with Adam Booth in the boxing gym and I’m eager to make a name for myself in the boxing world,” said Chalmers. “I jumped on this opportunity immediately. It’s an honor to share the ring with one of the greatest fighters of all time and I’m definitely going to take advantage of it.”

In Australia, Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers airs live on Sunday, February 26. Broadcast information is to be determined.