Marcelo Golm vs Daniel James tops Bellator 293 fight card

Heavyweights Marcelo Golm and Daniel James square off on the top of Bellator 293 fight card taking place at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Friday, March 31. In the co-main event Cat Zingano and Leah McCourt battle it out at women’s featherweight. The four-fight main card live on Showtime, as well as a trio of preliminary bouts, have been announced today.

No. 7-ranked heavyweight contender Marcelo Golm (10-3) of Brazil was in action last July when he submitted Davion Franklin in the third round at Bellator 283 and secured his fourth win in a row. No. 8 Daniel James (14-6-1) of Chicago, IL also won four of his previous bouts, most recently stopping Tyrell Fortune in the second round at Bellator 288 last November.

San Diego’s top-ranked Cat Zingano (13-4) was in action last June when she scored a unanimous decision against Pam Sorenson and recorded her third straight victory. No. 4-ranked Leah McCourt (7-2) of Ireland is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Dayana Silva earned last September.

Also on the main card, No. 4 John Salter (18-6) and No. 6 Aaron Jeffrey (13-3) duel at middleweight. In addition, No. 10 Jaleel Willis (16-4) faces the promotional newcomer and former UFC fighter Rustam Khabilov (24-4) at welterweight.

Among the prelims, Archie Colgan (6-0) takes on Justin Montalvo (5-0) at lightweight. Also at lightweight, Mike Hamel (9-5) faces Nick Browne (13-2) and Jay-Jay Wilson (9-1) meets Mandel Nallo (9-2, 1 NC).

The current Bellator 293: Golm vs James lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 1.

Bellator 293 fight card

Main card

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt

John Salter vs. Aaron Jeffery

Jaleel Willis vs. Rustam Khabilov

Preliminary card

Archie Colgan vs. Justin Montalvo

Mike Hamel vs. Nick Browne

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mandel Nallo