Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) and George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) battle it out in the main event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout features Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight titleholder defending his belt against challenger from Accra, Ghana. The fight night marks Golden Boy’s first showdown for 2023 and a debut boxing event held at the venue. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, January 29.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas and Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico square off in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA International lightweight title. Also on the card, Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico and Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico faceoff in a twelve-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator. Plus, Indio’s Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) and San Diego’s Ulises Sierra (17-2-2) duel in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

Among other Rocha vs Ashie undercard bouts, Alejandro Reyes (9-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, California takes on Jose Zaragoza (9-6-1, 3 KOs) of Sedalia, Missouri in a six-rounder at super lightweight. As well, San Diego’s Adan Palma (4-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Anaheim’s Pedro Salome (3-1-2, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Daniel Garcia (3-0, 3 KOs) of Westminster, Colorado and Jonathan Perez (40-33, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia meet in a four-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Rocha vs Ashie tickets

Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie tickets to witness all the action at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28 are on sale.

Rocha vs Ashie tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie in USA

Boxing fans can watch Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, January 28. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, January 29. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT and 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 3 am BST / 2 pm AEDT.

Rocha vs Ashie fight card

The current Rocha vs Ashie lineup can be found below.

Main card

Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Alberto Mercado, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant WBA International lightweight title

Oscar Collazo vs. Yudel Reyes, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBO minimumweight title eliminator

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Ulises Sierra, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Preliminary card

Alejandro Reyes vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Adan Palma vs. Pedro Salome, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight