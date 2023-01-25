Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie media workout

Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight title against Ghana’s George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) in the main event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on Saturday, January 28. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a media workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night. Video from Young Champions Boxing in Los Angeles is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.