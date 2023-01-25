Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) has a new opponent for his outing this Saturday, January 28 when he headlines the first boxing event held at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. “Lex”, who puts his NABO welterweight title on the line, faces George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) of Accra, Ghana. The latter replaces Atlantic City’s Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs), who suffered a nose injury and was forced to withdraw.

“I recently learned of the injury that Anthony suffered in sparring,” said Alexis Rocha. “To be honest, it does not matter who is standing across from me in that ring come Saturday night. The goal and the assignment remains the same: break my opponent’s will and win by stoppage. I’m ready for any fighter they put in front of me.”

Ashie was in action last March when he stopped Robert Quaye in the eighth round to collect the vacant IBF Continental Africa super lightweight belt, as well as his fifth win in a row.

“I promise the fans will see a great boxing match and that l will knock him out coldly,” said George Ashie. “I do thank Alexis for giving me this opportunity. I will prove to the world on Saturday night who George is. Thank you to my team, especially Emmanuel Addo and Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing for making this happen. I am the Red Tiger and I rule the ring whenever I step in it.”

Rocha and Ashie battle it out on the top of Golden Boy’s first event for 2023 live stream on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

“It doesn’t matter what opponent is in front of Alexis, he will do whatever it takes to attain the victory,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “We applaud George Ashie for taking this fight on a week’s notice – this will be a war with two fighters out to prove they’re worthy contenders in the sport.”

Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

In the co-main event, Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas and Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico contest for the vacant WBA International lightweight strap. Plus, Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico and Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico meet in the WBO minimumweight world title eliminator. In addition, Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) of Indio, CA and Ulises Sierra (17-2-2) of San Diego, CA square off at super middleweight.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.

