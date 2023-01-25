Otto Wallin vs Helaman Olguin on Jan 27 in Windham, NH

Otto Wallin of Sweden is back in the ring this Friday, January 27 at Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire where he faces Helaman Olguin of Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at heavyweight.

Advertisements

“I feel great heading into this fight,” said Wallin. “My training has been going great and I’ve done a lot of good sparring leading up to this fight. I’m excited to be fighting in New Hampshire and can’t wait to step into the ring. I can’t overlook Olguin, who is a good fighter, but I don’t think he’s on my level. I know that I can compete and win against any heavyweight in the world, and I’ll make sure that I show why on Friday night.”

“Otto trains his tail off twice a day, six days a week, virtually year-round,” said Zach Levin, Wallin’s manager. “He cannot wait to prove himself against the very best in the world. While he waits for that opportunity to present itself, he is preparing for Olguin like the consummate professional that he is. He is grinding and not looking past Olguin. On January 27, Otto’s world class skills will be on full display and the fans in attendance will know they have been treated to something different.”

Wallin (24-1, 14 KOs, 1 NC) was in action last May when he scored a unanimous decision against Rydell Booker, as well as his fourth win in a row. The Swedish heavyweight, who is currently ranked No. 3 by WBO and No. 9 by WBC, moved on from negotiations to face British former two-time unified heavyweight champion and his old rival Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) (as per announcement sent out on Wednesday). In 2010, Joshua defeated Wallin by points at the international amateur boxing tournament.

To date, Wallin’s sole defeat in pro boxing goes back to September 2019 when he dropped a unanimous decision against reigning WBC champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) in a non-title bout.

“Otto Wallin is the most avoided and feared fighter in the heavyweight division,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “He is staying active, sharp and improving with every fight. Fights like this show how much of a committed fighter Otto really is. Instead of waiting around for a big fight, he is honing his craft. We are looking forward to an impressive performance and a big 2023 ahead.”

Olguin (9-4-1, 4 KOs) fought to majority draw with Roney Hines last December. In August 2021 he was KO’d by Terrell Jamal Woods in the first round, which snapped his eight-win streak.