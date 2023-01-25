GLORY Kickboxing returns to Holland on Saturday, March 11 with GLORY 84: Beztati vs Petch taking place at Topsportcentrum Rotterdam. The fight card features a series of bouts with the championship belt contested on the night.

‘

Current lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati makes the third defense of his title against reigning featherweight champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9. The pair squares off in the “Champion vs Champion” matchup scheduled for five rounds.

Advertisements

Beztati is coming off the win by split decision against Stoyan Koprivlenski at Collision 4. Before that he scored the second-round KO of Josh Jauncey at GLORY 80 Studio.

Petpanomrung moves up a weight class in hopes to become the second two-division champion inside the organization and join Alex Pereira, who held middleweight and light heavyweight titles. In his previous outing at GLORY Rivals 4 he defeated Kosei Yamada by unanimous decision, after retaining his title by UD against Abraham Vidales at Collision 4.

Also announced for the event, a welterweight bout between Jay Overmeer and Jamie Bates. As well, Nordine Mahieddine and Felipe Micheletti battle it out at light heavyweight. In addition, former middleweight title challenger Ertugrul Bayrak takes on Michael Boapeah.

The current GLORY 84: Beztati vs Petch fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, March 12.

GLORY 84: Beztati vs Petch fight card

Tyjani Beztati vs. Petchpanomrung – Beztati’s GLORY lightweight title

Jay Overmeer vs. Jamie Bates

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Felipe Micheletti

Ertugrul Bayrak vs. Michael Boapeah

Imad Hadar vs. Brice Kombou

David Tuitupou vs. Strahinja Mitric