Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight champion Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) defends his belt against George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) of Accra, Ghana in the main event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on Saturday, January 28. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live stream on DAZN. Kicking off the fight week, the fighters hosted a media workout.

Also partaking in the media workout was Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas, who faces Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico for the vacant WBA International lightweight belt. As well, Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) of Indio, CA, who takes on Ulises Sierra (17-2-2) of San Diego, CA at super middleweight. Plus, Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico, who meets Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in the WBO minimumweight world title eliminator.

Check out below what the fighters, as well as Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya, had to say.

Alexis Rocha, NABO welterweight titleholder

Alexis Rocha and Yokasta Valle | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

“I’m very confident and prepared for this moment and I’m happy being the main event. I’m looking forward to going out there and putting on a good show. He’s a good opponent, he’s very tough and very durable. What I tell everyone is that every opponent is dangerous. Especially him coming in as a last minute replacement. He’s going to want to steal the show. He has nothing to lose and everything to gain. I prepared the same as always, with a grueling tough camp. I had a lot of great sparring with great sparring partners. They got me ready to be the best I could possibly be. I’m ready to go out there and show the world who I am.”

Floyd Schofield, lightweight prospect

Floyd Schofield | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

“I feel very confident. I’m ready and anxious to get in the ring. I feel he is a step-up opponent. He’s never been stopped before but I plan to change that this upcoming weekend. I prepared very hard. I sparred 15 rounds. I’ve just been preparing a game plan and that’s what I plan to show and execute this weekend.”

Bektemir Melikuziev, super middleweight prospect

Bektemir Melikuziev | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

“It should be a good fight. I’m not thinking about it too much. I’m ready to fight. I have a good opponent, he’s experienced and has been around for a while. It was a good training camp, almost two months so I’m ready for the fight.”

Oscar Collazo, minimumweight contender

Oscar Collazo | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

“I feel super excited. I feel 100 percent for this fight. It was a very serious fight camp. We know what’s laid out on the table and we’re prepared for that. My opponent is strong. Mexicans usually leave it all in the ring. I know he’s hungry but at the end of the day we’ll see who prepared more and is more intelligent.”

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions

Alexis Rocha, Oscar De La Hoya and George Ashie | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

“This is a stacked card from top to bottom in a venue where there is no bad seat in the house. You have a spectacular main event featuring Alexis Rocha who is knocking on doors for his opportunity for a world championship. You also have Floyd Schofield who I believe is going to be the next big thing in boxing. Fans are in for a treat – boxing is back!”

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, January 28.

Get Rocha vs Ashie full fight card and start time.