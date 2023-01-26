Search
Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Rocha vs Ashie: 12-round NABO welterweight title fight live stream on DAZN from YouTube Theater

Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) takes on George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The contest features NABO welterweight titleholder defending his belt against challenger from Accra, Ghana. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the ten-round co-main event, Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) battles it out against Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBA International lightweight title. Also on the card, Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) faces Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) in a twelve-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator. In addition, Ulises Sierra (17-2-2) meets Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.

Get Rocha vs Ashie full fight card.

Stream boxing live on DAZN

