Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde final pre-fight press conference

Artur Beterbiev defends unified light heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde at OVO Arena Wembley

Undefeated unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) defends his belts against WBO top-ranked contender Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 28. The world championship contest is scheduled for twelve rounds. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

Boxing fans can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde live on BT Sport in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States.

In the co-main event, Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBA flyweight belt against David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KOs) in a twelve-rounder. Among Beterbiev vs Yarde undercard bouts, Emil Markic (33-3, 25 KOs) and Willy Hutchinson (15-1, 11 KOs) square off in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight strap. In addition, Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna and Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC International light heavyweight title.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.

Get Beterbiev vs Yarde full fight card.

