Shadasia Green is back in the ring on Saturday, February 4 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, where she faces Elin Cederroos. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds super middleweight world title eliminator. The bout is featured on the card headlined by Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz live stream on DAZN.

In her previous bout last October, Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KOs), who recently signed with Most Valuable Promotions, stopped Ogleidis Suarez in five rounds. Also in 2022, the 33-year-old TKO’d Celia Rosa Sierra and Angelica Lopez Flores in the third and first round, respectively.

As an amateur, Green earned Silver at the 2016 World Championships in Kazakhstan. Fighting out of Paterson, New Jersey, former Team USA and standout college basketball star made her pro boxing debut early 2019.

“My motto is ‘be phenomenal or be forgotten’ – a mantra that fits so perfectly with the team that Jake and Nakisa have created,” said Green (via press release sent out by Most Valuable Promotions). “We’re striving for greatness together and I can’t wait to work side-by-side with them for this next phase of my career. My first fight against Cederroos will further cement my place among these other incredibly talented MVP fighters.”

Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KOs) was last in action in April 2022, when she dropped a unanimous decision against Franchon Crews Dezurn in her bid to become the undisputed super middleweight champion. Prior to that Sweden’s 38-year-old former unified world champion defeated Alicia Napoleon Espinosa by unanimous decision and KO’d Florence Muthoni in the third round.

In the main event seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) and Erika Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed featherweight title. In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (13-1 7 KOs) and Elhem Mekhaled (15-1 3 KOs) square off for the undisputed super featherweight belt. Plus, Skye Nicolson (5-0) meets Tania Alvarez (7-0 1 KO) for WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight strap.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, February 5.

