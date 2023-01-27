Search
Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie weigh-in results

Newswire

Rocha vs Ashie: 12-round NABO welterweight title fight live stream on DAZN from YouTube Theater

Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) squares off against George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds with Rocha’s NABO welterweight title on the line. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) and Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA International lightweight title. Also on the card, Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) and Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) meet in a twelve-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator. Plus, Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) takes on Ulises Sierra (17-2-2) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.

Get Rocha vs Ashie full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Rocha vs Ashie fight card

Main card

  • Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Alberto Mercado, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant WBA International lightweight title
  • Oscar Collazo vs. Yudel Reyes, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBO minimumweight title eliminator
  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Ulises Sierra, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Adan Palma vs. Pedro Salome, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

