Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie weigh-in results

Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) squares off against George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds with Rocha’s NABO welterweight title on the line. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) and Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA International lightweight title. Also on the card, Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) and Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) meet in a twelve-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator. Plus, Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) takes on Ulises Sierra (17-2-2) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.

Get Rocha vs Ashie full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Rocha vs Ashie fight card

Main card

Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Alberto Mercado, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant WBA International lightweight title

Oscar Collazo vs. Yudel Reyes, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBO minimumweight title eliminator

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Ulises Sierra, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Preliminary card

Alejandro Reyes vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Adan Palma vs. Pedro Salome, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight