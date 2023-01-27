Matchroom Boxing announced its return to Mexico scheduled for Saturday, March 4. The event takes place at Polideportivo UAS in Culiacan. On the top of fight card live on DAZN, Angel Fierro defends his NABO lightweight title against Eduardo Estela.

A native of Tijuana, Mexico and now fighting out of San Diego, CA, Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KO) was in action last October when he stopped Jeremy Cuevas in the sixth round to take the belt in the co-feature to Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin. In March 2022, he fought to a majority draw with Juan Carlos Burgos.

“I am very happy to fight again in Mexico with my people,” said Fierro, who targets a shot at world title. “I am going to show them that I am ready for a world title, I am preparing for that, and I am excited to return to the ring on March 4.”

Estela (14-1, 9 KOs) of Montevideo, Uruguay won his previous bout last November by split decision against Ruben Torres and recorded his fourth win in a row. Earlier the same year he stopped Jampier Oses and Daniel Alejandro Combi in the first and sixth round, respectively.

“March 4 is my time to shine,” said Estela. “I’m coming off the biggest victory of my life and I’m ready to deliver another spectacular performance. A win over Fierro puts me right in line amongst the top tier of the 135lb division and there is no way he’s going to stop me from achieving that. I know that I am coming into hostile territory, but it’s only going to motivate me more. Fierro better be ready because I’m bringing everything I have.”

In the co-main event, Eduardo Nunez (23-1, 23 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa takes on his Mexican-fellow Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar (18-1-1, 11 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Also on the card, 2016 Mexican Olympian Misael Rodriguez (12-0, 7 KOs ) of Cienega de Ceniceros, Chihuahua meets his compatriot Rafael Amarillas Ortiz of Culiacan, Sinaloa in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

“I cannot wait to get back to Mexico for another great night,” said Eddie Hearn. “We had a fantastic year south of the border in 2022; all our fight nights were thrilling, and I expect to pick up where we left off in March. Fierro is knocking on the door for World title action at lightweight, and if he can deal with Estela in style, he’ll smash through that door and join the big guns.”

The event is reportedly also expected to see Criztec Bazaldua of Los Angeles, California, making his pro boxing debut against a to be determined opponent in a four-rounder at lightweight.

The current Fierro vs Estela lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Fierro vs Estela fight card

Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s NABO lightweight title

Eduardo Nunez vs. Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Misael Rodriguez vs. Rafael Amarillas Ortiz, 8 rounds, middleweight