Anthony Yarde: I happy to face this scary person Artur Beterbiev

Unified WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defends his belts against Anthony Yarde at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England this Saturday, January 28. Two days ahead of the event the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference, where they previewed their upcoming clash and came face to face.

Check out below what Montreal-based undefeated knockout artist Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), British challenger Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), as well as Top Rank chairman Bob Arum had to say.

The event airs live on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States.

Artur Beterbiev

“In our camp, we always try to be ready for different scenarios. If it’s a tough fight, we’re going to be ready.”

“I feel good. I hope on January 28 I will change a little bit (to turn into a monster). I said he looks like a bodybuilder because of his muscles. I don’t have this muscle and I didn’t say it to mean anything bad. I said it because he looks strong!”

Anthony Yarde

“Everyone knows the type of character I am. I’m very calm. I jump at opportunities, and again, you go thorough certain things in your journey to strengthen you. You go through certain things in your journey to prepare you as well. So, that’s why I keep saying I’m so excited.”

“I’m happy to be alive, happy to be at this stage of my life as well. Being an underdog, over-dog middle dog… it don’t matter to me. I’m a dog! When I get in the ring and I start throwing my hands about, everyone knows what I can do. If you want to say it does anything to me, it gives me that little push, that little urge. But, again, it’s expected. I don’t lie or bullsh*t anybody. He’s got 18 fights, 18 wins, [100 percent] knockout ratio, Olympian. He’s done a lot in the sport, and that’s why he should be respected. I’ve respected him this far. As I said before, when we get in the ring, surely he will be saying the same thing. There’s no respect in the ring when you try and take the respect away from your opponent.”

“Three belts, legacy and history. I’m happy it’s Beterbiev. This scary person. I’m happy that it’s three belts. It just makes it all that much better. It’s gonna feel like it’s earned. It’s not no easy way out. There’s a lot of fighters that get a mandatory world title, or they get someone that they’re meant to beat, they’re the a-side, etc. I like this route. This route gives me the goosebumps, the good feeling. It’s the journey. The journey is what makes me happy.”

Bob Arum

“I think, pound for pound, the biggest puncher in boxing today is the guy on my right who has knocked out every opponent that has been put in front of him, not because he isn’t a very good boxer – because he is a very good boxer — but he also has that magic that you can’t really train a fighter for. It’s instinctive, the ability to punch and knock out an opponent. So, I’m very happy to be here. I know Anthony Yarde, I’ve followed him. He’s a terrific fighter, also with a big punch. He’s a very, very exciting type of fighter.”

