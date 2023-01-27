Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde weigh-in results

Undefeated unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) defends his belts against WBO top-ranked contender Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) in the world championship main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 28. The contest is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.

Boxing fans can watch Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde live on BT Sport in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States.

In the twelve-round co-main event, Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBA flyweight title against David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KOs). Among Beterbiev vs Yarde undercard bouts, Willy Hutchinson (15-1, 11 KOs) takes on Emil Markic (33-3, 25 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight belt. Also, Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) and Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna battle it out in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC International light heavyweight strap.

Get Beterbiev vs Yarde full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Beterbiev vs Yarde fight card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles

Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweight – Dalakian’s WBA flyweight title

Willy Hutchinson vs. Emil Markic, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Maderna, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBC International light heavyweight title

Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti, 6 rounds, featherweight

Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces, 6 rounds, welterweight

Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy, 6 rounds, welterweight

Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Moses Itauma vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweight