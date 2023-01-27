Search
PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 fight card announced

Parviz Iskenderov
PFL Challenger Series: Season 2, Week 7 fight card announced
Taylor Johnson throws kick in his bout against Alexander Poppeck at PFL Challenger Series 2022: Week 1 | PFL MMA

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7

The four-fight card has been announced for the seventh week of PFL Challenger Series 2023 scheduled for Friday, March 10. MMA event airs live on Fubo Sports Network, featuring a series of bouts in the light heavyweight division. The athletes battle it out for a chance to earn a PFL contract and potential to compete in Regular Season with $1 million winner’s prize money.

“The PFL Challenger Series features fighters from around the world looking for an opportunity to build a legacy in the SmartCage and we’re excited to introduce the competitors for the light heavyweight division,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo.

On the top of fight card, Impa Kasanganay (10-3) of Charlotte, North Carolina goes up against a native of Cairo, Egypt, Osama Elseady (8-2). Among other bouts, Nicholas Kohring (13-2) of Stockton, California faces off Joey Angelo (6-1) of Las Vegas, Nevada. As well, Taylor Johnson (8-3) of Chula Vista, California makes his PFL Challenger series return against Trey Williams (6-3) of Watertown, New York. In addition, Nigeria-born fighting out of Bradenton, Florida, Monte Morrison (3-0) meets fellow-unbeaten Roland Dunlap (3-0) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 fight card

The current PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 7 lineup looks as the following:

  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Osama Elseady
  • Nick Kohring vs. Joey Angelo
  • Taylor Johnson vs. Trey Williams
  • Monte Morrison vs. Roland Dunlap
