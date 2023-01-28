BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno airs live stream from John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday, January 27. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts headlined by the welterweight title eliminator.
In the main event, a native of Skopje, Macedonia and now fighting out of Florida, Gorjan Slaveski (4-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Yosdenis Cedeno (2-0) of Havana, Cuba. In the co-main event, Keith Richardson of Rock Hill, SC and Justin Scoggins of Spartanburg, SC square off at bantamweight.
Also on the card, Andy Nguyen (1-0) of Jacksonville, North Carolina takes on Veronika Dmittriyeva (0-1) at women’s flyweight and Jordan Weeks of Lexington, South Carolina and Murat Kazgan of Turkey at welterweight. Plus, Marcus Brimage (0-0-1) of Coconut Creek, FL meets Trevor Loken of Boone, South Carolina. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, January 27
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, January 28 at 12 pm AEDT.
BKFC 35 fight card
Get BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Gorjan Slaveski vs. Yosdenis Cedeno – BKFC welterweight world title eliminator
- Keith Richardson vs. Justin Scoggins
- Andy Nguyen vs. Nekah Dmitriyeva
- Brandon Bushaw vs. Paul Teague
- Roberto Armas vs. Brett Lowry
- Jordan Weeks vs. Murat Kazgan
- Tony Soto vs. Wayna Reid
- Devin Gibson vs. Albert Inclan
- Tomar Washington vs. Willie Sears
- Marcus Brimage vs. Trevor Loken
- James Brown def. Stevo Morris by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-46, 49-46)
- Doug Coltrane def. Brian Jackson by KO (R2 at 0:53)