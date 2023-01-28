Search
BKFC 35 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Slaveski vs Cedeno

BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno

BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno airs live stream from John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday, January 27. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts headlined by the welterweight title eliminator.

In the main event, a native of Skopje, Macedonia and now fighting out of Florida, Gorjan Slaveski (4-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Yosdenis Cedeno (2-0) of Havana, Cuba. In the co-main event, Keith Richardson of Rock Hill, SC and Justin Scoggins of Spartanburg, SC square off at bantamweight.

Also on the card, Andy Nguyen (1-0) of Jacksonville, North Carolina takes on Veronika Dmittriyeva (0-1) at women’s flyweight and Jordan Weeks of Lexington, South Carolina and Murat Kazgan of Turkey at welterweight. Plus, Marcus Brimage (0-0-1) of Coconut Creek, FL meets Trevor Loken of Boone, South Carolina. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, January 27
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, January 28 at 12 pm AEDT.

BKFC 35 fight card

Get BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Gorjan Slaveski vs. Yosdenis Cedeno – BKFC welterweight world title eliminator
  • Keith Richardson vs. Justin Scoggins
  • Andy Nguyen vs. Nekah Dmitriyeva
  • Brandon Bushaw vs. Paul Teague
  • Roberto Armas vs. Brett Lowry
  • Jordan Weeks vs. Murat Kazgan
  • Tony Soto vs. Wayna Reid
  • Devin Gibson vs. Albert Inclan
  • Tomar Washington vs. Willie Sears
  • Marcus Brimage vs. Trevor Loken
  • James Brown def. Stevo Morris by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-46, 49-46)
  • Doug Coltrane def. Brian Jackson by KO (R2 at 0:53)
