BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno airs live stream from John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday, January 27. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts headlined by the welterweight title eliminator.

In the main event, a native of Skopje, Macedonia and now fighting out of Florida, Gorjan Slaveski (4-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Yosdenis Cedeno (2-0) of Havana, Cuba. In the co-main event, Keith Richardson of Rock Hill, SC and Justin Scoggins of Spartanburg, SC square off at bantamweight.

Also on the card, Andy Nguyen (1-0) of Jacksonville, North Carolina takes on Veronika Dmittriyeva (0-1) at women’s flyweight and Jordan Weeks of Lexington, South Carolina and Murat Kazgan of Turkey at welterweight. Plus, Marcus Brimage (0-0-1) of Coconut Creek, FL meets Trevor Loken of Boone, South Carolina. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, January 27

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, January 28 at 12 pm AEDT.

BKFC 35 fight card

Get BKFC 35: Slaveski vs Cedeno full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Yosdenis Cedeno – BKFC welterweight world title eliminator

Keith Richardson vs. Justin Scoggins

Andy Nguyen vs. Nekah Dmitriyeva

Brandon Bushaw vs. Paul Teague

Roberto Armas vs. Brett Lowry

Jordan Weeks vs. Murat Kazgan

Tony Soto vs. Wayna Reid

Devin Gibson vs. Albert Inclan

Tomar Washington vs. Willie Sears

Marcus Brimage vs. Trevor Loken

James Brown def. Stevo Morris by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-46, 49-46)

Doug Coltrane def. Brian Jackson by KO (R2 at 0:53)