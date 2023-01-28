Eric Tudor signs with Golden Boy Promotions

Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of super welterweight prospect Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) to its coveted promotional banner. One of the most disciplined fighters the company has signed, Tudor is a boxer-puncher who’s foundational arsenal makes him a well-rounded pugilist.

With over 200 amateur fights, the Romanian-born combatant was part of the Romanian National Team. Raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 21-year-old also won the Silver Gloves and National PAL Boxing Championships here in the U.S. He has fought a number of times on Golden Boy Fight Night Series cards, impressing fans with his quick, knockout stoppages.

“I’m excited to be a part of a great promotional company like Golden Boy and showcase my talent to the world on such a great platform,” said Eric Tudor. “I want to use this opportunity to show that I’m one of the best prospects in boxing.”

Continues Tudor, “Like many other fighters, my goal is to fight for a world title. Activity was a key factor for me when signing with a promotional company. I want to be in the ring as many times as possible and Golden Boy will make it happen.”

“We have been impressed by the raw talent we see in Eric Tudor,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “His skillset mixed with the Golden Boy tools to make a star, we expect for him to thrive under our promotional banner and one day become champion if he continues his steadfast commitment to be the best. No one can build fighters like we do, and we are excited to welcome Tudor to the Golden Boy Family.”