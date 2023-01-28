Jake Paul has a date for his next fight scheduled for Sunday, February 26 when he faces Tommy Fury in a long-awaited showdown taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. YouTuber turned pro boxer and younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury square off in the scheduled for eight rounds battle at cruiserweight.

Paul and Fury were previously scheduled to fight twice. The original bout in December 2021 fell off after Fury withdrew due to an injury. The second date in August 2022 didn’t go ahead after Fury pulled out due to travel issues.

Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) was in action last October when he defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision after eight rounds, scoring a knockdown along the way. Before that the 26-year-old earned a pair of back to back wins against also retired former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, as well KO’d former Bellator and ONE FC welterweight champion Ben Askren. An upcoming bout against Fury marks the first time a native of Cleveland, Ohio faces an undefeated pro boxer.

Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) last fought in April 2022 when he defeated Daniel Bocianski by points after six rounds. Prior to that the 23-year-old from Manchester, England defeated Anthony Taylor and Jordan Grant also by decision.

“The moment of truth has finally arrived,” said Paul. “On February 26th, I will get in the ring with a ‘real boxer,’ an 8-0 fighter from a storied fighting family and show the world the truth about who Jake Paul, the boxer really is.”

In the co-feature Ilunga Makabu defends his WBC cruiserweight title against two-division world champion Badou Jack. Also on the card, Ashton Sylve goes up against former world title challenger Maxwell Awuku (48-5-1, 33 KOs). Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In the United States, the event airs live on pay-per-view on ESPN+. The PPV price is $49.99.

??”Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have fan bases that extend far beyond the world of boxing,” said Top Rank President Todd duBoef. “We are thrilled to partner with MVP [Most Valuable Promotions] and distribute this event on pay-per-view in the U.S., including ESPN+ PPV as the exclusive digital platform.”

In Australia, Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury airs live on Monday, February 27. Broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.