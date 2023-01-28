Search
Parviz Iskenderov
Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert new date set for Mar 16 in Laval
Jean Pascal | Douglas DeFelice / Premier Boxing Champions

Pascal vs Eifert: IBF light heavyweight title eliminator at Place Bell in Laval, Canada

Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) has a new date for his next outing scheduled for March 16, when he faces Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) at Place Bell in Laval, Canada. The pair squares off in a 12-round IBF light heavyweight title eliminator.

Pascal and Eifert were initially set to battle it out in February. The bout fell off after Quebecer and two-time world champion tested positive for COVID-19, and was unable to continue training for his clash against contender from Germany.

“As he himself mentioned yesterday on his social networks, Jean Pascal is fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus, which struck him down in early January,” reads today’s press release sent out by the promotion. “He has received the green light from his doctor and will resume intense training starting next Monday.”

The winner of Pascal vs Eifert showdown is expected to determine the next in line to challenge for the IBF light heavyweight title. The belt is currently (as of writing) held by the unified champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0-0, 18 KOs), who defends his three straps (IBF, WBC and WBO) against Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) tonight (Jan 28) in London.

Among the bouts featured on Pascal vs Eifert undercard, Mathieu Germain (21-2-1, 9 KOs) faces his Canadian-fellow Steven Wilcox (24-3-1, 7 KOs) at super lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on March 17.

