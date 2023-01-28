John “Scrappy” Ramirez is set for his next outing on Thursday, February 23 when he faces Luis Padilla at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The contest features Los Angeles native defending his NABA super flyweight title against opponent from Guadalajara, Mexico. The pair battles it out on the top of Golden Boy Fight Night card live stream on DAZN.

“As promised, Golden Boy is delivering the best fight nights,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “On February 23, fight fans will get to see talented, rising prospects who have star potential. Scrappy Ramirez is a prime example of that – the fans will be able to feel the energy he brings as our special main event.”

In his previous bout last May, Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped Jan Salvatierra in the first round to remain undefeated. Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) last fought in November 2022 when he scored a unanimous decision against Carlos Buitrago as well as his second win a row.

“Excited is an understatement,” said Ramirez. When I left football for boxing I always envisioned a stage like this to showcase my hard work and dedication and I’m sincerely grateful to have the opportunity now. It has been a long road to get here but I want to thank my team, Golden Boy, DAZN, the WBA and Mr. Gilberto Ramírez, Oscar and Eric, and all my fans and supporters from across the world for this opportunity. This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to headline this show at Fantasy Springs on DAZN.”

Late 2022 it was announced that Ramirez would face Sirichai Thaiyen in a world title eliminator.

In the co-feature. Coachella Valley’s Manuel Flores (14-0, 11 KOs) takes on Marvin Solano (24-8, 8 KOs) of Mangua, Nicaragua. The pair squares off in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

The current Ramirez vs Padilla lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, February 24.

Ramirez vs Padilla fight card

John Ramirez vs. Luis Padilla, 10 rounds, super flyweight- Ramirez’s NABA super flyweight title

Manuel Flores vs. Marvin Solano, 8 rounds, bantamweight