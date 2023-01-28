Search
PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 1 results – Barbosa vs Babulaidze

Stream PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 1 Barbosa vs Babulaidze results
Lucas Barbosa vs. Itso Babulaidze faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL Challenger Series

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 1: Barbosa vs Babulaidze airs live on Friday, January 27. MMA event features the four-fight card with international welterweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

In the main event, Lucas Barbosa (2-1) of Brazil squares off against Itso Babulaidze (2-0) of Georgia. Also on the card, Eric Alequin (7-0) of West Palm Beach, Florida takes on Thad Jean (4-0) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Plus, Zach Juusola (12-9) of Minneapolis, Minnesota faces Jozef Wittner (16-2) of Slovakia. In addition, Kendly St. Louis (7-4) of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida meets Nick Alley (7-5) of Hooksett, New Hampshire.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 1

United States
Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, January 27
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, January 28 at 1 pm AEDT.

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 1 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 1 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Lucas Barbosa vs. Itso Babulaidze
  • Eric Alequin vs. Thad Jean
  • Zach Juusola vs. Jozef Wittner
  • Kendly St. Louis vs. Nick Alley
