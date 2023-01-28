Search
Beterbiev vs Yarde results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Stream Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde results live from London
Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde faceoff | Queensberry Promotions

Artur Beterbiev defends unified light heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde at OVO Arena Wembley

Undefeated knockout artist Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) faces Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 28. The contest features Montreal-based unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion defending his belts against British challenger. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Among Beterbiev vs Yarde undercard bouts, Moses Itauma of the UK makes his pro boxing debut against Marcel Bode (2-1, 2 KOs) of Czech Republic in a four-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Tommy Fletcher (3-0, 3 KOs) faces his British-fellow Darryl Sharp (7-96-1, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Also on the card, Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) of Slovakia and Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna of Argentina battle it out in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC International light heavyweight title In addition, Azerbaijan-born and now fighting out of Kiev, Ukraine, Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBA flyweight strap in a twelve-rounder against unbeaten challenger David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KOs) of Costa Rica.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport
Date: Saturday, January 28
Time: 7 pm GMT

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, January 28
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Beterbiev vs Yarde from practically anywhere.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29 at 6 am AEDT.

Beterbiev vs Yarde fight card

Get Beterbiev vs Yarde full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles
  • Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Maderna, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBC International light heavyweight title
  • Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweight – Dalakian’s WBA flyweight title

Preliminary card

  • Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Masood Abdulah vs. Lesther Lara, 6 rounds, super featherweight
