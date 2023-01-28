Undefeated knockout artist Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) faces Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 28. The contest features Montreal-based unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion defending his belts against British challenger. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Among Beterbiev vs Yarde undercard bouts, Moses Itauma of the UK makes his pro boxing debut against Marcel Bode (2-1, 2 KOs) of Czech Republic in a four-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Tommy Fletcher (3-0, 3 KOs) faces his British-fellow Darryl Sharp (7-96-1, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Also on the card, Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) of Slovakia and Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna of Argentina battle it out in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC International light heavyweight title In addition, Azerbaijan-born and now fighting out of Kiev, Ukraine, Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBA flyweight strap in a twelve-rounder against unbeaten challenger David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KOs) of Costa Rica.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 7 pm GMT

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Beterbiev vs Yarde from practically anywhere.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29 at 6 am AEDT.

Beterbiev vs Yarde fight card

Get Beterbiev vs Yarde full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Beterbiev’s WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles

Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Maderna, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant WBC International light heavyweight title

Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweight – Dalakian’s WBA flyweight title

Preliminary card

Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti, 6 rounds, featherweight

Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces, 6 rounds, welterweight

Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy, 6 rounds, welterweight

Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Masood Abdulah vs. Lesther Lara, 6 rounds, super featherweight