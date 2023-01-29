Alexis Rocha and George Ashie squared off in the main event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The contest featured Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight champion defending his belt against IBF Continental Africa super lightweight champion from Accra, Ghana.
The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Rocha knocked Ashie out in the seventh round with a massive overhand right. On the way to victory “Lex” also dropped his opponent in Round 3, got warned for a low blow in Round 6, and got cut over his left eye.
With the victory by KO, Alexis Rocha improved to 22-1, 14 KOs and retained his NABO belt. He is now looking to face reigning WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.
George Ashie dropped to 33-6-1, 25 KOs. The defeat snapped his five-win streak.
Check out Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie full fight video highlights below.
Rocha vs Ashie full fight video highlights
George Ashie makes his ring walk.
Here comes Alexis Rocha.
Fight time.
Rocha drops Ashie in Round 3.
Flying fists.
Big shots.
Rocha cut.
Alex Rocha KO’s George Ashie.
Victory.
Post-fight.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 29.
