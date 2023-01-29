Alexis Rocha and George Ashie squared off in the main event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The contest featured Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight champion defending his belt against IBF Continental Africa super lightweight champion from Accra, Ghana.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Rocha knocked Ashie out in the seventh round with a massive overhand right. On the way to victory “Lex” also dropped his opponent in Round 3, got warned for a low blow in Round 6, and got cut over his left eye.

With the victory by KO, Alexis Rocha improved to 22-1, 14 KOs and retained his NABO belt. He is now looking to face reigning WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

George Ashie dropped to 33-6-1, 25 KOs. The defeat snapped his five-win streak.

Check out Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie full fight video highlights below.

Rocha vs Ashie full fight video highlights

George Ashie makes his ring walk.

?? George Ashie trainers fired up for ring walk pic.twitter.com/k6sDGJB2TV — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2023

Here comes Alexis Rocha.

Pride of Santa Ana @AlexisRocha777 enters to “Cielito Lindo”



Main Event is in the ring! ? pic.twitter.com/W9dTUUPU95 — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2023

Fight time.

Rocha drops Ashie in Round 3.

Flying fists.

5 down…& more to go.



What's your prediction for this fight?#RochaAshie | LIVE on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/6ElScSiBiK — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2023

Big shots.

Big shots by ?@AlexisRocha777? at end of the 5th round. ? pic.twitter.com/1yRR0OOgst — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2023

Rocha cut.

A pause in action to check a cut over the eye of Alexis Rocha…but the fight continues.#RochaAshie | LIVE on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/iQZ3x1FISl — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2023

Alex Rocha KO’s George Ashie.

? WHAT AN ENDING! @AlexisRocha777 with a BIG KO over a very tough and resilient George Ashie.#RochaAshie | LIVE on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/GonU27Kgxo — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2023

Victory.

Big KO for ?@AlexisRocha777? who’s still all business ? pic.twitter.com/NSUAw5Fvvc — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2023

Post-fight.

Statement made! @AlexisRocha777

“That’s what I need to do”

KO at 2:08 of 7th round. pic.twitter.com/ERPvdpJAEk — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2023

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 29.

Get Rocha vs Ashie full fight card results.