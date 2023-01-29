Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde full fight video highlights

Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde squared off in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, January 28. The contest featured Montreal-based undefeated knockout artist defending his unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight belts against WBO top-ranked contender from the UK. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout ended prior to the final bell.

After being dropped with a big right hand, Yarde managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count. However, as soon as the fight resumed his corner asked the referee to call it a day. As a result, Beterbiev took the victory by TKO. The fight ended at 2 minutes and 8 seconds into the eighth round.

With the win, Artur Beterbiev retained his belts, as well as 100% knockout ratio, remained undefeated and improved to 19-0, 19 KOs. Anthony Yarde dropped to 23-3, 22 KOs and failed the second attempt to claim the world title.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, January 29.

