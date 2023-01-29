Search
Boxing

Bektemir Melikuziev KO’s Ulises Sierra with body shot in three rounds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Rocha vs Ashie

Indio’s Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 8 KOs) dominated and stopped San Diego’s Ulises Sierra (17-3-2) when the pair squared off at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The bout was featured on the Rocha vs Ashie main card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds super middleweight bout ended didn’t go the full distance. Melikuziev claimed the win by knockout, dominating his opponent with the big body shot in Round 3

Bektemir Melikuziev KO’s Ulises Sierra

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 29.

Get Rocha vs Ashie full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097