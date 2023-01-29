Indio’s Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 8 KOs) dominated and stopped San Diego’s Ulises Sierra (17-3-2) when the pair squared off at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The bout was featured on the Rocha vs Ashie main card live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for ten rounds super middleweight bout ended didn’t go the full distance. Melikuziev claimed the win by knockout, dominating his opponent with the big body shot in Round 3

Bektemir Melikuziev KO’s Ulises Sierra

Ufff!! @BMelikuziev closes it out with less than 10 seconds to go in the 3rd.#RochaAshie | LIVE on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/ZX0UruyGCg — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 29.

