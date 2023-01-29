Floyd Schofield (13-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas came out victorious when he faced Alberto Mercado (16-2-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Alexis “Lex” Rocha vs George Ashie live stream on DAZN.

“Kid Austin” earned the victory by unanimous decision, flooring his opponent along the way. After ten rounds of a lightweight battle, all three scores were 100-89. In addition to the win, Schofield took the vacant WBA International belt.

Alberto Mercado in some trouble at the end of the 4th…will @KidAustin11 keep the momentum going into the next round?#RochaAshie | LIVE on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/HK9dxVSqpP — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 29, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 29.

