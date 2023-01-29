Search
Boxing

Floyd Schofield knocks Alberto Mercado down, earns international title by decision (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Rocha vs Ashie

Floyd Schofield (13-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas came out victorious when he faced Alberto Mercado (16-2-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Alexis “Lex” Rocha vs George Ashie live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

“Kid Austin” earned the victory by unanimous decision, flooring his opponent along the way. After ten rounds of a lightweight battle, all three scores were 100-89. In addition to the win, Schofield took the vacant WBA International belt.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 29.

Get Rocha vs Ashie full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097