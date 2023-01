GLORY Rivals 5 results & live stream

Kickboxing event GLORY Rivals 5 airs live from Tulum, Mexico on Saturday, January 28. The six-fight card is headlined by a three-round featherweight battle between recent title challenger Abraham Vidales (15-2, 12 KO) of Mexico and Tomas Aguirre (27-3, 22 KO) of Argentina.

Among other bouts, Ivan Galaz (58-10-1, 15 KO) faces Renan Altamiro (61-11, 46 KO) at middleweight, Jonas Julio (21-3, 8 KO) takes on Javier Aparicio (36-2-2, 20 KO) at welterweight and Denis Wosik (37-8-1, 9 KO) meets Marcos Rios (69-3-7, 41 KO) at featherweight. In addition, Bruno Gazani (67-7-1, 33 KO) duels Magnus Andersson (60-46, 14 KO) at lightweight and Tessa de Kom (14-1-1) goes up against Giuliana Cosnard (47-2-1, 10 KO) at women’s bantamweight.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY Rivals 5 live stream on Videoland in the Netherlands and via the promotion’s broadcast partners in the respective markets and social media platforms, as well as on Glory Fights.

GLORY Rivals 5 fight card

Get GLORY Rivals 5: Vidales vs Aguirre full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Abraham Vidales vs. Tomas Aguirre

Ivan Galaz vs. Renan Altamiro

Jonas Julio vs. Javier Aparicio

Dennis Wosik vs. Marcos Rios

Bruno Gazani vs. Magnus Andersson

Tessa de Kom vs. Giuliana Cosnard