Search
Boxing

Rocha vs Ashie results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire

Rocha vs Ashie: 12-round NABO welterweight title fight live stream on DAZN from YouTube Theater

Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) and George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) battle it out in the main event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The contest features Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight champion defending his belt against IBF Continental Africa super lightweight champion from Accra, Ghana. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.

In the ten-round co-main, Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas faces Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico for the vacant WBA International lightweight belt. Also on the card, Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico and Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico meet in a twelve-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator. Kicking off the action, Indio’s Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) and San Diego’s Ulises Sierra (17-2-2) duel in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie

United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, January 28
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, January 29
Time: 12 pm AEDT

Rocha vs Ashie fight card

Get Rocha vs Ashie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Alberto Mercado, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant WBA International lightweight title
  • Oscar Collazo vs. Yudel Reyes, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBO minimumweight title eliminator
  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Ulises Sierra, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Adan Palma vs. Pedro Salome, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097