Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) and George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) battle it out in the main event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The contest features Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight champion defending his belt against IBF Continental Africa super lightweight champion from Accra, Ghana. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.
In the ten-round co-main, Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas faces Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico for the vacant WBA International lightweight belt. Also on the card, Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico and Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico meet in a twelve-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator. Kicking off the action, Indio’s Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) and San Diego’s Ulises Sierra (17-2-2) duel in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, January 28
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, January 29
Time: 12 pm AEDT
Rocha vs Ashie fight card
Get Rocha vs Ashie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title
- Floyd Schofield vs. Alberto Mercado, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant WBA International lightweight title
- Oscar Collazo vs. Yudel Reyes, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBO minimumweight title eliminator
- Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Ulises Sierra, 10 rounds, super middleweight
Preliminary card
- Alejandro Reyes vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Adan Palma vs. Pedro Salome, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight