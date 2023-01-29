Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) and George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) battle it out in the main event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The contest features Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight champion defending his belt against IBF Continental Africa super lightweight champion from Accra, Ghana. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 29.

In the ten-round co-main, Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas faces Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico for the vacant WBA International lightweight belt. Also on the card, Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico and Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico meet in a twelve-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator. Kicking off the action, Indio’s Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) and San Diego’s Ulises Sierra (17-2-2) duel in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 12 pm AEDT

Rocha vs Ashie fight card

Get Rocha vs Ashie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Alberto Mercado, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant WBA International lightweight title

Oscar Collazo vs. Yudel Reyes, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBO minimumweight title eliminator

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Ulises Sierra, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Preliminary card

Alejandro Reyes vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Adan Palma vs. Pedro Salome, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight