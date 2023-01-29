Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) came out on top when he faced Yudel Reyes (15-2, 5 KOs) at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, January 28. The bout kicked off Rocha vs Ashie main card live stream on DAZN. The fight ended at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the fifth round after a native of Villalba, Puerto Rico delivered a flurry of punches once again dropping his opponent from Monterrey, Mexico to the canvas.

With the victory by knockout, Oscar Collazo, 26, won WBO minimumweight world title eliminator.

Oscar Collazo KO’s Yudel Reyes in Round 5

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 29.

