Amanda Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) faces Erika Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, February 4. The contest features Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion and current unified WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight queen up against Mexican WBA titleholder. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title. The world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 5.

In the ten-round co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (13-1 7 KOs) of the US and Elhem Mekhaled (15-1 3 KOs) of France square off for the undisputed super featherweight crown. Also on the card, Skye Nicolson (5-0) of Australia takes on Tania Alvarez (7-0 1 KO) of Spain in a ten-rounder for WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight belt. In addition, Shadasia Green (11-0, 10 KOs) of the US and Elin Cederroos (8-1, 4 KOs) of Sweden duel in a ten-rounder for WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight strap. The full lineup can be found below.

Serrano vs Cruz tickets

Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, February 4 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York are on sale.

Serrano vs Cruz tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, February 4. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, February 5. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT and 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am GMT / 3 pm AEDT.

Serrano vs Cruz fight card

The current Serrano vs Cruz fight card looks as the following:

Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC, WBO and IBF belts, Cruz’s IBA belt, for undisputed featherweight title

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Baumgardner’s WBC, IBF, WBO belts, vacant WBA belt, for undisputed super featherweight title

Richardson Hitchins vs. John Bauza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – for IBF North American and USWBC titles

Skye Nicolson vs. Tania Alvarez, 10 rounds, featherweight – for WBC Silver featherweight title

Shadasia Green vs. Elin Cederroos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Shadasia’s WBC ‘Silver’ super middleweight title

Ramla Ali vs. Avril Mathie, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – for IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title

Aaron Aponte vs. Joshua David Rivera, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Harley Mederos vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight

Yankiel Rivera vs. Fernando Diaz, 8 rounds, flyweight