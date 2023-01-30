Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 takes place at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. The main card airs live on Paramount+ featuring three bouts, including a pair of title fights, following a series of preliminary matchups live stream on YouTube. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the main event, former two-division champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) defends his heavyweight title against Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1) in the rematch. Their first fight in January 2019 ended in favor of Bader, who defeated Fedor via first-round TKO. In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen (12-0) defends his middleweight belt against Anatoly Tokov (31-3). Kicking off the main card, Sabah Homasi (17-10) and Brennan Ward (16-6) square off at welterweight.

Among the prelims, former welterweight title challenger Neiman Gracie (11-4) faces Michael Lombardo (13-3, 1 NC). Plus, No. 8-ranked middleweight Lorenz Larkin (24-7, 2 NC) and Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1, 1 NC) battle it out in the rematch at welterweight. In addition, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Steve Mowry (10-0, 1 NC) meets former 2008 men’s freestyle Olympian and the promotional newcomer Ali Isaev (9-0). The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 290 tickets

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 tickets to witness all the action at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4 are on sale.

Bellator 290 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2

MMA fans can watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 live stream on Paramount+. The date is Saturday, February 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Bellator 290 preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on YouTube.

In Australia, Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 airs live on Sunday, February 5 at 1 pm AEDT, following the prelims kicking off at 10 am AEDT.

Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 from practically anywhere.

Bellator 290 fight card

The current Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko – Bader’s heavyweight title

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov – Eblen’s middleweight title

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Preliminary card

Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova

Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya