Search
MMA

Bellator 290 fight card, date, time, tickets, how to watch, Bader vs Fedor 2

Newswire
Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 fight card, live stream, ticket info set
Ryan Bader | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 takes place at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. The main card airs live on Paramount+ featuring three bouts, including a pair of title fights, following a series of preliminary matchups live stream on YouTube. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

In the main event, former two-division champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) defends his heavyweight title against Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1) in the rematch. Their first fight in January 2019 ended in favor of Bader, who defeated Fedor via first-round TKO. In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen (12-0) defends his middleweight belt against Anatoly Tokov (31-3). Kicking off the main card, Sabah Homasi (17-10) and Brennan Ward (16-6) square off at welterweight.

Among the prelims, former welterweight title challenger Neiman Gracie (11-4) faces Michael Lombardo (13-3, 1 NC). Plus, No. 8-ranked middleweight Lorenz Larkin (24-7, 2 NC) and Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1, 1 NC) battle it out in the rematch at welterweight. In addition, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Steve Mowry (10-0, 1 NC) meets former 2008 men’s freestyle Olympian and the promotional newcomer Ali Isaev (9-0). The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 290 tickets

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 tickets to witness all the action at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4 are on sale.

Bellator 290 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2

MMA fans can watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 live stream on Paramount+. The date is Saturday, February 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Bellator 290 preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on YouTube.

In Australia, Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 airs live on Sunday, February 5 at 1 pm AEDT, following the prelims kicking off at 10 am AEDT.

Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 from practically anywhere.

Bellator 290 fight card

The current Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko – Bader’s heavyweight title
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov – Eblen’s middleweight title
  • Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Preliminary card

  • Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo
  • Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
  • Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
  • Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev
  • Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
  • Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson
  • Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova
  • Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
  • Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
  • Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro
  • Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097