Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 takes place at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4. The main card airs live on Paramount+ featuring three bouts, including a pair of title fights, following a series of preliminary matchups live stream on YouTube. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.
In the main event, former two-division champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) defends his heavyweight title against Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1) in the rematch. Their first fight in January 2019 ended in favor of Bader, who defeated Fedor via first-round TKO. In the co-main event, Johnny Eblen (12-0) defends his middleweight belt against Anatoly Tokov (31-3). Kicking off the main card, Sabah Homasi (17-10) and Brennan Ward (16-6) square off at welterweight.
Among the prelims, former welterweight title challenger Neiman Gracie (11-4) faces Michael Lombardo (13-3, 1 NC). Plus, No. 8-ranked middleweight Lorenz Larkin (24-7, 2 NC) and Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1, 1 NC) battle it out in the rematch at welterweight. In addition, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Steve Mowry (10-0, 1 NC) meets former 2008 men’s freestyle Olympian and the promotional newcomer Ali Isaev (9-0). The full lineup can be found below.
Bellator 290 tickets
Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 tickets to witness all the action at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 4 are on sale.
Bellator 290 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.
How to watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2
MMA fans can watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 live stream on Paramount+. The date is Saturday, February 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
Bellator 290 preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on YouTube.
In Australia, Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 airs live on Sunday, February 5 at 1 pm AEDT, following the prelims kicking off at 10 am AEDT.
Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 from practically anywhere.
Bellator 290 fight card
The current Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko – Bader’s heavyweight title
- Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov – Eblen’s middleweight title
- Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward
Preliminary card
- Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
- Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov
- Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev
- Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf
- Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson
- Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova
- Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov
- Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
- Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro
- Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya