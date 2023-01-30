Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) and Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) square off at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3. The contest features two-division world champion from San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico up against contender from Caboolture, QLD, Australia. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, February 4.

In the ten-round co-main event, Arnold Barboza (27-0, 10 KOs) of South El Monte, California takes on former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) of Cidra, Puerto Rico. Kicking off the main card, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez (4-0, 4 KOs) of Tulare, California faces James Bryant (6-2, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Among Navarrete vs Wilson undercard bouts, Andres Cortes (18-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV meets Puerto Rican Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. As well, Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KOs) duels Phoenix-based Eduardo Ayala (9-2-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Sacramento native Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) goes up against Yohan Vasquez (25-3, 20 KOs) of Dominican Republic in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Navarrete vs Wilson tickets

Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson tickets to witness all the action at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, February 3 are on sale.

Navarrete vs Wilson tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, February 3. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson in Australia & other countries

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson live on Fox Sports 505 and live stream Kayo. The date is Saturday, February 4. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:30 pm AEDT.

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Navarrete vs Wilson from practically anywhere.

Navarrete vs Wilson fight card

The current Navarrete vs Wilson lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO junior lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. James Bryant, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Andres Cortes vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Eduardo Ayala, 6 rounds, middleweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Francisco Duque, 4 rounds, lightweight

Xavier Martinez vs. Yohan Vasquez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Clarence Booth, 8 rounds, junior welterweight